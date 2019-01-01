United Rentals (NYSE:URI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Rentals
United Rentals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $421.00 expecting URI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.80% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Rentals (NYSE: URI) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and United Rentals maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Rentals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Rentals was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Rentals (URI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $345.00 to $421.00. The current price United Rentals (URI) is trading at is $301.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
