Dover (NYSE:DOV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dover
The latest price target for Dover (NYSE: DOV) was reported by Barclays on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $140.00 expecting DOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.10% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dover (NYSE: DOV) was provided by Barclays, and Dover maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dover, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dover was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dover (DOV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $155.00 to $140.00. The current price Dover (DOV) is trading at is $134.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
