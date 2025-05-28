May 28, 2025 10:23 AM 2 min read

Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI rose sharply during Wednesday's session following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Heico reported quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.10 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

HEICO shares surged 7.2% to $293.77 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR surged 30% to $3.33 after jumping 153% on Tuesday.
  • Monro, Inc. MNRO gained 29% to $16.47 after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share. Additionally, the company announced it has conducted a store portfolio review and has identified 145 underperforming locations for closure.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF shares jumped 26.8% to $97.88 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS gained 26.3% to $10.77 after the company announced it is looking to wind down operations and is exploring asset sales.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY rose 23.5% to $8.49 after the company completed a round of raising capital, which included a $250 million investment from Toyota Motor.
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX jumped 16.3% to $2.4700.
  • Box, Inc. BOX gained 15.3% to $36.25 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN rose 13.7% to $172.50 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB gained 10.7% to $22.29. Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained AnaptysBio with a Buy and raised the price target from $54 to $90.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT shares rose 10.6% to $6.59.
  • Conduent Incorporated CNDT gained 6.9% to $2.2450.
  • Unity Software Inc. U rose 6.5% to $23.24.
  • Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 5% to $18.39 following strong quarterly sales.

