May 28, 2025 8:05 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer Says This Quantum Computing Stock Is 'So High' And 'Too Speculative'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said IonQ, Inc. IONQ is “so high,” and it's also losing so much money.” He added that it's “too speculative” for him.

As per the recent news, IonQ, on May 23, formed a strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, or KISTI, to advance South Korea's quantum technology goals.

Oklo Inc. OKLO is “literally five years behind GE Vernova GEV,” Cramer said. “I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.”

As per the recent news, Oklo, on May 27, signed an MOU with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on the development and deployment of its nuclear technology.

Cramer said he prefers Phillips PSX over Valero Energy VLO. “I think Valero's already had too much of a run,” he added.

On the earnings front, Valero Energy, on April 24, reported a first-quarter sales of $30.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $28.68 billion.

Verona Pharma plc VRNA is a “rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly,” Cramer said.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Verona Pharma, on April 29, reported mixed results for the first quarter.

“What a horse,” Cramer said when asked about Centrus Energy Corp. LEU. “I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova GEV.”

On the earnings front, Centrus Energy, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

Price Action:

  • Valero Energy shares gained 1.7% to settle at $130.71 on Tuesday.
  • IONQ shares jumped 5.1% to close at $48.04 during the session.
  • Verona Pharma shares gained 0.7% to settle at $75.61.
  • Centrus Energy shares gained 12.9% to close at $127.86 on Tuesday.
  • Oklo shares jumped 10.3% to settle at $53.90.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$472.920.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.48
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$45.75-4.77%
LEU Logo
LEUCentrus Energy Corp
$128.890.81%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$53.19-1.32%
PSX Logo
PSXPhillips 66
$114.450.10%
VLO Logo
VLOValero Energy Corp
$130.70-0.01%
VRNA Logo
VRNAVerona Pharma PLC
$76.340.97%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideasmad money Lightning RoundStories That MatterJim Cramer
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved