Jim Cramer Says This Quantum Computing Stock Is 'So High' And 'Too Speculative'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said IonQ, Inc. IONQ is “so high,” and it's also losing so much money.” He added that it's “too speculative” for him.

As per the recent news, IonQ, on May 23, formed a strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, or KISTI, to advance South Korea's quantum technology goals.

Oklo Inc. OKLO is “literally five years behind GE Vernova GEV,” Cramer said. “I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.”

As per the recent news, Oklo, on May 27, signed an MOU with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power to collaborate on the development and deployment of its nuclear technology.

Cramer said he prefers Phillips PSX over Valero Energy VLO. “I think Valero's already had too much of a run,” he added.

On the earnings front, Valero Energy, on April 24, reported a first-quarter sales of $30.26 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $28.68 billion.

Verona Pharma plc VRNA is a “rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly,” Cramer said.

Verona Pharma, on April 29, reported mixed results for the first quarter.

“What a horse,” Cramer said when asked about Centrus Energy Corp. LEU. “I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova GEV.”

On the earnings front, Centrus Energy, on May 7, reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue results.

Price Action:

Valero Energy shares gained 1.7% to settle at $130.71 on Tuesday.

IONQ shares jumped 5.1% to close at $48.04 during the session.

Verona Pharma shares gained 0.7% to settle at $75.61.

Centrus Energy shares gained 12.9% to close at $127.86 on Tuesday.

Oklo shares jumped 10.3% to settle at $53.90.

Photo via Shutterstock