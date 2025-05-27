PTC Therapeutics To Rally Around 61%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Ascendiant Capital raised Pro-Dex, Inc. PDEX price target from $54 to $56. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Pro-Dex shares closed at $46.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX from $4 to $2. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Unity Biotechnology shares closed at $0.7790 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities cut Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN price target from $144 to $138. JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Market Outperform rating. Churchill Downs shares closed at $93.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities increased the price target for DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT from $15 to $21. JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained a Market Outperform rating. DBV Technologies shares closed at $8.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Dollar General Corporation DG from $85 to $100. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar General shares closed at $101.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Prothena Corporation plc PRTA price target from $30 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Prothena shares settled at $6.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $82 to $95. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $88.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim cut Target Corporation TGT price target from $155 to $115. Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating. Target shares closed at $94.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital cut the price target for Prothena Corporation plc PRTA from $40 to $18. Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li maintained a Buy rating. Prothena shares settled at $6.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT price target from $68 to $74. Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained an Overweight rating. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $45.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
