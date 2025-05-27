May 27, 2025 10:04 AM 3 min read

PTC Therapeutics To Rally Around 61%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Ascendiant Capital raised Pro-Dex, Inc. PDEX price target from $54 to $56. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Pro-Dex shares closed at $46.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX from $4 to $2. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Unity Biotechnology shares closed at $0.7790 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities cut Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN price target from $144 to $138. JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Market Outperform rating. Churchill Downs shares closed at $93.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities increased the price target for DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT from $15 to $21. JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained a Market Outperform rating. DBV Technologies shares closed at $8.41 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Dollar General Corporation DG from $85 to $100. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar General shares closed at $101.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Prothena Corporation plc PRTA price target from $30 to $14. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Prothena shares settled at $6.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR price target from $82 to $95. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $88.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim cut Target Corporation TGT price target from $155 to $115. Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating. Target shares closed at $94.29 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital cut the price target for Prothena Corporation plc PRTA from $40 to $18. Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li maintained a Buy rating. Prothena shares settled at $6.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo raised PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT price target from $68 to $74. Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained an Overweight rating. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $45.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying PTCT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CHDN Logo
CHDNChurchill Downs Inc
$94.591.45%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.74
Growth
43.96
Quality
77.58
Value
29.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DBVT Logo
DBVTDBV Technologies SA
$9.4712.6%
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$100.57-0.81%
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$88.720.62%
PDEX Logo
PDEXPro-Dex Inc
$46.24-%
PRTA Logo
PRTAProthena Corp PLC
$4.93-25.0%
PTCT Logo
PTCTPTC Therapeutics Inc
$47.192.73%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$95.521.30%
UBX Logo
UBXUnity Biotechnology Inc
$0.7774-0.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved