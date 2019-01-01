Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $268.00 expecting CHDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.26% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Churchill Downs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Churchill Downs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Churchill Downs was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Churchill Downs (CHDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $272.00 to $268.00. The current price Churchill Downs (CHDN) is trading at is $204.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.