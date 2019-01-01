DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DBV Technologies
The latest price target for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting DBVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 226.80% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) was provided by JMP Securities, and DBV Technologies maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DBV Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DBV Technologies was filed on December 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DBV Technologies (DBVT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $5.00. The current price DBV Technologies (DBVT) is trading at is $1.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
