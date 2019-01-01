Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on January 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PDEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -55.58% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) was provided by Ascendiant Capital, and Pro-Dex initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pro-Dex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pro-Dex was filed on January 4, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pro-Dex (PDEX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Pro-Dex (PDEX) is trading at is $15.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
