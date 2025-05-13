May 13, 2025 10:14 PM 2 min read

Palantir, Nvidia, AMD, Unitedhealth, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
U.S. stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping about 300 points, or 1.6%, to 19,010.08, and the S&P 500 rising 0.7% to 5,886.55. The Dow Jones, however, slipped 0.6% to 42,140.43.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir saw its shares rise by 8.14%, closing at $128.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $130.60 and a low of $119.31, with a 52-week range of $63.40 to $130.60. Palantir achieved a new all-time high, buoyed by strong earnings and macroeconomic factors. The announcement of significant investment opportunities in the Middle East and support for regional stability by global leaders further fueled investor optimism.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock increased by 5.63%, closing at $129.93. The day’s trading saw a high of $131.22 and a low of $124.47, with a 52-week range of $86.63 to $153.13. In the after-hours trading, the shares gained over 1%. The stock’s upward momentum continued as the U.S. and China agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods, providing a boost to tech stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD’s shares rose by 4.01%, closing at $112.46. The stock hit an intraday high of $113.13 and a low of $109, with a 52-week range of $76.48 to $187.28. The company launched its EPYC 4005 Series processors, designed for small businesses and cloud services, which contributed to the stock’s positive performance.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH

UnitedHealth’s stock plunged by 17.79%, closing at $311.38. The stock’s intraday high was $342, with a low of $309.10, and a 52-week range of $309.10 to $630.73. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 2.3%. The company announced a CEO change and suspended its 2025 guidance, leading to a significant drop in its stock price.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares increased by 4.93%, closing at $334.07. The stock reached an intraday high of $337.59 and a low of $316.80, with a 52-week range of $157.40 to $488.54. The easing of U.S.-China tariff tensions and renewed interest in Tesla’s robotaxi plans contributed to the stock’s rise.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings place AMD Momentum in the 19th percentile and Growth in the 82nd percentile. How does Nvidia compare? Find out here.

Photo Courtesy: KeyFame On Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Powered By
Posted In:
