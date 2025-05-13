May 13, 2025 12:24 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With NVIDIA Stock Tuesday?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock may be moving on continued momentum after the U.S. and China on Monday agreed to a reduction in most tariffs on each other’s goods.

What To Know: The deal will lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30% and Chinese levies on U.S. goods from 125% to 10% for a three-month period.

The revised U.S. tariffs consist of a 10% base rate on all imports, plus an additional 20% tariff implemented earlier this year by President Donald Trump in response to claims that China is manufacturing chemicals associated with fentanyl.

On the U.S. side, the talks were led by Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while Vice Premier He Lifeng led the discussions for China.

Bessent said at a news conference that, "We concluded that we have shared interests, and we both have an interest in balanced trade." 

What Else: NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership with HUMAIN on Tuesday aimed at establishing Saudi Arabia as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and GPU cloud computing.

As part of its plan to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN will deploy an 18,000-unit NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer powered by NVIDIA InfiniBand networking.

HUMAIN also plans to use the NVIDIA Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to support development in AI and robotics.

Nvidia is also set to report first-quarter earnings on May 28 after the market closes. Analysts estimate earnings per share of 89 cents and revenue of $43.07 billion, per data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Is Cheesecake Factory Gaining or Losing Market Support?

NVDA Price Action: At the time of writing, NVIDIA stock is trading 5.56% higher at $129.84, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock


Loading...
Loading...
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$129.635.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.55
Growth
94.97
Quality
93.92
Value
7.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which tech stocks may benefit from tariff reductions?
How could NVIDIA leverage U.S.-China trade talks?
What industries will thrive from lower tariffs on imports?
Which companies are positioned well for AI growth in Saudi Arabia?
Will GPU manufacturers see increased demand after the partnership?
How might HUMAIN's initiatives boost NVIDIA's revenue?
What impact will NVIDIA's earnings have on investor sentiment?
Which sectors could see shifts due to U.S.-China trade relations?
Are there opportunities in cloud computing post-NVIDIA's announcement?
What implications do tariff changes have for consumer goods companies?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved