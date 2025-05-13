Cathie Wood Dumps Palantir As Stock Touches Peak Prices, Bails On Soaring Flying-Taxi Maker Archer Aviation

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made significant moves by selling shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR. These trades come as both companies experience notable market activity, with Palantir hitting a new all-time high and Archer Aviation benefiting from positive earnings reports.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund sold 4,791 shares of Palantir on Tuesday. This decision follows Palantir’s impressive market performance, where its stock reached a new peak of $128.03. The trade, made through, was valued at $613,727.

The surge in Palantir shares was driven by strong earnings and favorable macroeconomic conditions, including potential investment opportunities in the Middle East. Palantir’s recent success has been attributed to its strategic positioning in the enterprise AI sector, as highlighted by Wedbush Securities’ analyst Dan Ives. Despite its high valuation, Palantir’s platforms, Gotham and Foundry, continue to attract investor interest.

The Archer Aviation Trade

On the same day, Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK fund sold 523,773 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. Archer’s stock has been on an upward trajectory following its better-than-expected first-quarter results, which reported a 17-cent loss per share, outperforming analyst expectations of a 28-cent loss. This positive outcome led to multiple analysts reiterating Buy ratings for the company. Archer’s recent performance is also bolstered by its strategic initiatives in defense and piloted flight, which are expected to enhance its market position.

Archer Aviation stock surged nearly 23% to $11.16 on Tuesday, making Ark's trade worth $5.8 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Palantir has Momentum in the 99th percentile and Growth in the 88th percentile. Check out how Archer Aviation stacks up by clicking here.

Other Key Trades:

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Ark’s ARKK fund purchased 36,495 shares.

(ILMN): Ark’s fund purchased 36,495 shares. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): 81,131 shares were bought by the ARKK fund.

(TWST): 81,131 shares were bought by the fund. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): The ARKK fund acquired 53,212 shares.

(CRSP): The fund acquired 53,212 shares. GitLab Inc (GTLB): Ark’s ARKW fund added 34,607 shares to its holdings.

(GTLB): Ark’s fund added 34,607 shares to its holdings. Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND): The ARKW fund bought 177,492 shares.

Photo Courtesy: viewimage on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: