Palantir Stock Hits New All-Time High On Strong Earnings, Macro Tailwinds

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares have surged 19% over the past week to $128.03, a new all-time high, as a wave of positive catalysts buoyed investor sentiment.

Earlier, the Saudi Crown Prince announced hopes for $600B–$1T in investment opportunities, signaling major development plans. President Donald Trump expressed support for Middle East stability and economic growth, potentially opening doors for U.S. companies like Palantir.

Saudi investment ambitions may boost demand for Palantir’s technology in large-scale regional projects. Geopolitical collaboration and stabilization could increase reliance on data analytics, favoring Palantir's growth.

What To Know From Earnings: The rally follows the company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue of $883.86 million, exceeding analyst estimates, along with raised full-year guidance across key metrics including revenue and free cash flow.

CEO Alex Karp pointed to a “tectonic shift” in software adoption and highlighted an 83% Rule of 40 score. Palantir now expects full-year revenue between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion, above previous guidance and analyst forecasts.

Key Tariff And Macro Update: The broader tech sector also gained after the U.S. and China announced a tariff truce, easing supply chain concerns and lifting macroeconomic sentiment. The agreement cuts tariffs sharply for 90 days starting May 14, offering relief to industries like software and industrial tech.

Further supporting the rally, U.S. CPI data released Tuesday showed inflation cooling faster than expected, with headline CPI at 2.3% year-over-year. While the Federal Reserve is unlikely to rush into rate cuts, easing inflation and recession risks offer a favorable backdrop for growth stocks like Palantir.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR has a 52-week high of $125.41 and a 52-week low of $63.40.