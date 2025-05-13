May 13, 2025 2:07 PM 2 min read

Tesla Stock Soars Amid China Tariff Relief and Robotaxi Buzz

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 16.6% to $322.72 over the past week, gaining as U.S.-China tariff tensions eased and CEO Elon Musk recommitted to leading the EV giant.

What To Know: A new 90-day trade agreement will see U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods slashed from 145% to 30%, with China lowering its own tariffs from 125% to 10%, a major catalyst for tech stocks.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives named Tesla a "huge beneficiary" of the de-escalation, adding that Musk's renewed focus, after months in a controversial White House role, marks a "pivotal moment" for the company.

Musk confirmed during Tesla's first-quarter earnings call that he'll scale back time spent on DOGE-related initiatives and shift attention fully to Tesla.

Despite a disappointing first-quarter, with revenue down 20% year over year, Tesla has rallied over 40% from April lows, reentering the $1 trillion valuation club.

The upcoming robotaxi reveal in June and strong technical chart signals have further fueled optimism. While Tesla's market share in China has declined, improving trade conditions and leadership clarity are reigniting bullish sentiment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $167.41.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

