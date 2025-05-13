AMD Launches EPYC 4005 Chips For Small Business And Cloud

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced the launch of AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors on Tuesday.

These purpose-built processors enable right-sized solutions with enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the performance, features, and efficiency growing businesses need to power everything from enterprise applications and virtualized environments to dedicated, all-day hosted services in the cloud.

Also Read: Advanced Micro Devices Drops Samsung, Shifts Chip Orders To Taiwan Semiconductor

Utilizing the AM5 socket used for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, the EPYC 4005 Series delivers an innovative compute solution for a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades, and towers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors enable various broadly deployed enterprise solutions.

Leading partners and customers support them, including Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo LNVGY, and Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI.

AMD stock plunged over 27% in the last 12 months amid intense rivalry with Nvidia Corp. NVDA for GPU market share.

AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 36%, beating analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. The chipmaker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 94 cents per share.

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion.

Wall Street analyst highlighted the company’s gross margin expansion to 54%, expecting strong sequential growth in the Client and Gaming segments. BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya highlighted “multiple growth cylinders” and continued market share gains in PC/server CPU against Intel Corp INTC.

Price Action: AMD stock is trading up 3.34% to $111.73 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image by sdx15 via Shutterstock