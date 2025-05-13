May 13, 2025 12:23 PM 2 min read

AMD Launches EPYC 4005 Chips For Small Business And Cloud

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced the launch of AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors on Tuesday.

These purpose-built processors enable right-sized solutions with enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the performance, features, and efficiency growing businesses need to power everything from enterprise applications and virtualized environments to dedicated, all-day hosted services in the cloud.

Also Read: Advanced Micro Devices Drops Samsung, Shifts Chip Orders To Taiwan Semiconductor

Utilizing the AM5 socket used for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, the EPYC 4005 Series delivers an innovative compute solution for a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades, and towers.

AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors enable various broadly deployed enterprise solutions.

Leading partners and customers support them, including Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo LNVGY, and Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI.

AMD stock plunged over 27% in the last 12 months amid intense rivalry with Nvidia Corp. NVDA for GPU market share.

AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 36%, beating analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. The chipmaker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 94 cents per share.

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion.

Wall Street analyst highlighted the company’s gross margin expansion to 54%, expecting strong sequential growth in the Client and Gaming segments. BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya highlighted “multiple growth cylinders” and continued market share gains in PC/server CPU against Intel Corp INTC

Price Action: AMD stock is trading up 3.34% to $111.73 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image by sdx15 via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$112.363.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
19.71
Growth
82.72
Quality
70.17
Value
17.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$22.611.92%
LNVGY Logo
LNVGYLenovo Group Ltd
$26.00-0.71%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$129.595.36%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$38.2114.0%
Got Questions? Ask
Which small businesses need AMD's new chips?
How will cloud service providers benefit from AMD?
What impact will AMD's EPYC 4005 have on competitors?
Are data center companies investing in AMD products?
How might Lenovo leverage AMD's new offerings?
Could Super Micro Computer, Inc expand its market share?
Which enterprise solutions will thrive with AMD's processors?
How will Intel Corp respond to AMD's advancements?
Is there potential for investments in AMD after recent earnings?
What sectors might see growth due to AMD's innovations?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesMoversTechBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved