Why ServiceNow Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. NOW rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
ServiceNow reported first-quarter revenue of $3.09 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.04 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.84 per share.
ServiceNow shares jumped 9% to $886.00 in pre-market trading
Gainers
- CN Energy Group. Inc. CNEY rose 95.9% to $0.2490 in pre-market trading.
- Wag! Group Co. PET surged 55.6% to $0.1719 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday. Wag! Group recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and missed its EPS and sales estimates.
- Linkage Global Inc LGCB gained 37.2% to $2.62 in pre-market. Linkage Global regained compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO surged 35.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Solidion Technology Inc. STI rose 35.1% to $0.1385 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. CEP gained 20.9% to $19.94 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Wednesday.
- Impinj, Inc. PI jumped 15.8% to $89.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.
- Kearny Financial Corp KRNY gained 11.2% to $6.85 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH gained 11.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN fell 92% to $0.0196 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Wednesday.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD shares fell 26.2% to $0.5079 in pre-market trading after jumping around 82% on Wednesday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH shares fell 22.1% to $0.0452 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday. AGM Group Holdings recently received a Nasdaq Determination Notice.
- Alpha Cognition Inc. ACOG shares dipped 18.5% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares tumbled 18.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced exercise of warrants for $2.2 million gross proceeds.
- TAL Education Group TAL fell 17.8% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Robert Half Inc. RHI declined 16.6% to $38.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Acacia Research Corporation ACTG fell 11.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM fell 10.3% to $4.98 in today's pre-market trading. Latham Group will release financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, May 6, after the closing bell.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation KALU dipped 8.2% to $54.10 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
