Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of April 16, 2025, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Corecivic Inc CXW

CoreCivic will release its first quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 7. The company's stock jumped around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $24.99.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 CXW Price Action: Shares of Corecivic gained 2.7% to close at $22.10 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 95.23 Momentum score with Value at 65.79.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc EOSE

On April 15, Eos Energy and Frontier Power announced a 5 GWh Memorandum of Understanding to advance long-duration energy storage in the United Kingdom. “We are proud to partner with Frontier Power, a respected leader in UK energy development, to bring Eos’ safe and recyclable storage technology to a new market,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Eos Energy Enterprises. The company's stock gained around 56% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $6.64.

RSI Value: 71.5

71.5 EOSE Price Action: Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises gained 19.7% to close at $5.05 on Tuesday.

eLong Power Holding Ltd ELPW

On March 25, Elong Power received staff determination notices from the Nasdaq. The company's stock gained around 213% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $12.60.

RSI Value: 87.1

87.1 ELPW Price Action: Shares of eLong Power gained 43.2% to close at $2.19 on Tuesday.

