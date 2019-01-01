Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$792.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$792.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Liberty Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Liberty Energy Questions & Answers
When is Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) reporting earnings?
Liberty Energy (LBRT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Liberty Energy’s (NYSE:LBRT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $448.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
