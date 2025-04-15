Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Ericsson reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating earnings, excluding restructuring charges, jumped 44% year-over-year to 6.2 billion Swedish crowns ($636 million). Its net sales rose 3% year-over-year to 55 billion crowns during the quarter.

Ericsson shares jumped 6.9% to $7.96 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Splash Beverage Group, Inc . SBEV rose 99.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.

. rose 99.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday. Synergy CHC Corp. SNYR surged 55.3% to $2.78 in pre-market trading.

surged 55.3% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB gained 42.5% to $0.9120 in pre-market after the company secured approximately $53.0 million order for supplying AI servers.

gained 42.5% to $0.9120 in pre-market after the company secured approximately $53.0 million order for supplying AI servers. SUNation Energy Inc . SUNE rose 17.8% to $0.0338 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.

. rose 17.8% to $0.0338 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday. CISO Global Inc . CISO jumped 17.2% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday.

. jumped 17.2% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday. USA Rare Earth, Inc . USAR surged 16.6% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Monday.

. surged 16.6% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Monday. Lionsgate Studios Corp . LION rose 14% to $7.10 in pre-market trading.

. rose 14% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. LXP Industrial Trust LXP gained 10.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.

gained 10.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS gained 9.5% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Monday.

Losers

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc . DMAC fell 52% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.

. fell 52% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Unifi, Inc. UFI shares tumbled 37.6% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.

shares tumbled 37.6% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 34.6% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notification from Advanced Technology International to stop all work on its efforts with respect to Project Agreement No. 01; RRPV-24-04-NGVx-006; “NextGen Vaccinations: Phase 2B Clinical Trial Execution: Phase 2b study to evaluate GEO-CM04S1 COVID-19 vaccine”

fell 34.6% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notification from Advanced Technology International to stop all work on its efforts with respect to Project Agreement No. 01; RRPV-24-04-NGVx-006; “NextGen Vaccinations: Phase 2B Clinical Trial Execution: Phase 2b study to evaluate GEO-CM04S1 COVID-19 vaccine” United Security Bancshares UBFO shares fell 34.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 34.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading. NAYA Biosciences, Inc . NAYA shares fell 24.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. NAYA Biosciences is rebranding as INVO Fertility, and separating fertility and oncology divisions into distinct public and private entities.

. shares fell 24.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. NAYA Biosciences is rebranding as INVO Fertility, and separating fertility and oncology divisions into distinct public and private entities. Emerald Holding, Inc . EEX fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading.

. fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc . ALGM fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal.

. fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal. Arlo Technologies, Inc . ARLO shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results.

. shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónim a IRS dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.

a dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday. Applied Digital Corporation APLD declined 10.8% to $4.79 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly revenue.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock