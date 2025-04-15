Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC rose sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
Ericsson reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating earnings, excluding restructuring charges, jumped 44% year-over-year to 6.2 billion Swedish crowns ($636 million). Its net sales rose 3% year-over-year to 55 billion crowns during the quarter.
Ericsson shares jumped 6.9% to $7.96 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV rose 99.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
- Synergy CHC Corp. SNYR surged 55.3% to $2.78 in pre-market trading.
- ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB gained 42.5% to $0.9120 in pre-market after the company secured approximately $53.0 million order for supplying AI servers.
- SUNation Energy Inc. SUNE rose 17.8% to $0.0338 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.
- CISO Global Inc. CISO jumped 17.2% to $0.4699 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday.
- USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR surged 16.6% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 41% on Monday.
- Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION rose 14% to $7.10 in pre-market trading.
- LXP Industrial Trust LXP gained 10.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS gained 9.5% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Monday.
Losers
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC fell 52% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
- Unifi, Inc. UFI shares tumbled 37.6% to $3.01 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 34.6% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received a notification from Advanced Technology International to stop all work on its efforts with respect to Project Agreement No. 01; RRPV-24-04-NGVx-006; “NextGen Vaccinations: Phase 2B Clinical Trial Execution: Phase 2b study to evaluate GEO-CM04S1 COVID-19 vaccine”
- United Security Bancshares UBFO shares fell 34.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- NAYA Biosciences, Inc. NAYA shares fell 24.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. NAYA Biosciences is rebranding as INVO Fertility, and separating fertility and oncology divisions into distinct public and private entities.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX fell 12.3% to $3.11 in today's pre-market trading.
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM fell 12.3% to $19.29 in pre-market trading after ON Semiconductor withdrew its acquisition proposal.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares dipped 11.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 8 to discuss the Company’s first quarter results.
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima IRS dipped 11.2% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD declined 10.8% to $4.79 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly revenue.
