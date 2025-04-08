April 8, 2025 7:02 AM 2 min read

Marvell Offloads Auto Ethernet Segment To Infineon Tech For $2.5 Billion Cash

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday.

On Monday, the company disclosed a definitive deal to sell its Automotive Ethernet business to Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY for $2.5 billion in an all-cash deal.

The transaction includes Marvell's Brightlane Automotive Ethernet portfolio and related assets.

Also Read: If Tariffs Shift Customer Spending Priorities, These Software Stocks Could Face Slow Growth

The company projected this segment to generate $225 million to $250 million in revenue in 2025, with a gross margin of around 60%.

Approved by Marvell's Board of Directors, the deal is expected to close by the end of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions.

Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell said, "We believe this transaction delivers the strongest financial return for Marvell shareholders, given its compelling valuation."

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon added, "We will leverage this highly complementary Ethernet technology by combining it with our existing, broad product portfolio to provide our customers with even more comprehensive, leading solutions for software-defined vehicles."

"The transaction will support our profitable growth strategy going forward, including new opportunities in the field of physical AI such as humanoid robots."

Last month, the company and TeraHop debuted PCIe Gen 6 over optics to boost AI data center speed and scalability at the Optical Networking and Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC) 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to MRVL via Spear Alpha ETF SPRX and Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

Price Action: MRVL shares are up 3.82% at $52.95 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$53.003.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.52
Growth
24.80
Quality
-
Value
15.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IFNNY Logo
IFNNYInfineon Technologies AG
$26.58-4.04%
LOUP Logo
LOUPInnovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF
$40.11-%
SPRX Logo
SPRXSpear Alpha ETF
$16.80-6.52%
Got Questions? Ask
How will Infineon Technologies capitalize on this acquisition?
Which automotive companies could benefit from enhanced Ethernet tech?
What impact will this deal have on Marvell's stock performance?
Are there new investment opportunities in software-defined vehicles?
How could this acquisition affect AI technology development?
What are the implications for semiconductor industry competitors?
Which ETFs could investors consider post-deal?
How might physical AI innovations reshape investment landscapes?
What growth potential exists in automotive microcontrollers?
Will the sale shift Marvell's focus to other tech areas?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapM&ANewsAsset SalesTop StoriesMoversAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved