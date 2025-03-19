Signet Jewelers, BGM Group, StoneCo, Ollie's Bargain Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited SIG rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

Signet Jewelers shares jumped 23.4% to $59.62 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Service Properties Trust SVC surged 17.5% to $2.9250 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $2.5 to $4.

BGM Group Ltd. BGM rose 17.2% to $11.93 after the company announced the acquisition of YX for $95 million.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE gained 15.5% to $11.39 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

LZ Technology Holdings Limited LZMH rose 14% to $10.87.

Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV gained 12.3% to $1.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI rose 11.6% to $110.50 following fourth-quarter earnings.

Roku, Inc. ROKU gained 8.3% to $72.92.

VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS gained 8.1% to $3.5250.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS shares rose 7.6% to $8.49.

REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX rose 7.4% to $8.38 after the company announced it presented interim Phase I/II data for its AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202.

The Boeing Company BA rose 6.4% to $171.77 after CFO Brian West provided an outlook on the business and commentary on its cash expenditures.

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID gained 6.4% to $2.4997.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 6% to $46.31 after the company announced it is set to expand credit reporting with Experian to include all pay-over-time products. Also, Compass upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $61 to $64.

