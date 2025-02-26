Why ZoomInfo Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

ZoomInfo reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $309.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $297.63 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies shares jumped 19.6% to $11.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB rose 120.3% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced its non-hallucinogenic psychedelic compounds showed promise for treating addiction and ADHD.

Heramba Electric plc PITA shares jumped 106% to $0.7601 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI gained 57.5% to $0.5990 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.

iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT gained 34.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after falling 13% on Tuesday.

Click Holdings Limited CLIK gained 29.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Tuesday.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 26.6% to $57.67 in pre-market after the company filed its quarterly report.

Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI shares climbed 23.6% to $30.99 in pre-market trading.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON gained 17.2% to $582.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 16.1% to $4.40 following fourth-quarter results.

Losers

Liberty Global Ltd. LBTYK shares fell 40.4% to $7.12 in pre-market trading.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL dipped 31.2% to $8.12 in pre-market trading. Accel Entertainment will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter after market close on Feb. 27.

Flywire Corporation FLYW declined 29.2% to $12.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO shares fell 18.8% to $12.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

CareDx, Inc CDNA shares tumbled 18.1% to $17.12 in pre-market trading.

agilon health, inc. AGL fell 15.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Innventure, Inc. INV fell 15% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND fell 13.4% to $27.72 in today's pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares dipped 13% to $8.96 in pre-market trading after the company posted weak quarterly results.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. NAMS fell 11.3% to $87.00 in pre-market trading.

