Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night In February

As of Feb. 25, 2025, three stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc RETO

On Feb. 4, ReTo announced the receipt of Nasdaq delisting determination. The company's stock gained around 158% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $3.90.

RSI Value: 72.1

72.1 RETO Price Action: Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions gained 74.6% to trade at $1.03 on Tuesday.

Ecolab Inc ECL

On Feb. 11, Ecolab reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 2% year-on-year to $4.005 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Christophe Beck, Ecolab's chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We enter 2025 confident in our ability to deliver continued strong performance in a dynamic environment. Growth in the United States, our largest and most profitable region, continues to be very strong, and growth across the rest of the world is solid as we more than offset uneven macroeconomic trends." The company's stock gained around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $268.16.

RSI Value: 70.3

70.3 ECL Price Action: Shares of Ecolab gained 1.5% to trade at $267.80 on Tuesday.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE

On Jan. 21, Pactiv Evergreen announced the expiration of HSR Act waiting period for acquisition by Novolex at $18 per share. The company's stock gained around 52% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $17.86.

RSI Value: 74

74 PTVE Price Action: Shares of Pactiv Evergreen gained 0.1% to trade at $17.84 on Tuesday.

