February 12, 2025 5:12 AM 3 min read

Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.

Upstart reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 4 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $218.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $182.18 million and is an increase over sales of $140.31 million from the same period last year.

Upstart Holdings shares jumped 25.5% to $84.52 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Mynaric AG MYNA gained 75% to $0.4630 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT rose 57.3% to $0.2516 in pre-market trading after adding 13% on Tuesday.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY shares jumped 42% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.
  • Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 38.5% to $0.2678 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics recently said that its estructuring committee approved a workforce reduction of up to 17 employees for cost-reduction amid a Chapter 11 case and potential asset sale.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 37.3% to $0.7828. FangDD announced a $5,000,000 senior convertible notes offering.
  • Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO shares climbed 25.1% to $2.2900 in pre-market trading. Haoxi Health Technology recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Mercury General Corporation MCY gained 19.2% to $59.69 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB gained 18.4% to $14.65 in pre-market.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc SAH gained 6.6% to $79.68 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.

Losers

  • Spire Global, Inc. SPIR shares fell 49.6% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. In a new filing released after the market close on Tuesday, Spire Global announced that it filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleging Kplerfailed to close on the acquisition of Spire's maritime business.
  • Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE dipped 42% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Tuesday.
  • Atomera Incorporated ATOM fell 37.8% to $5.37 in today's pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings.
  • STAAR Surgical Company STAA shares fell 33.7% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Similarweb Ltd. SMWB fell 26% to $12.41 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Society Pass Incorporated SOPA shares tumbled 25.6% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Tuesday.
  • The LGL Group, Inc. LGL declined 25.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading.
  • OneStream, Inc. OS fell 16.7% to $25.15 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
  • Teradata Corporation TDC fell 13.1% to $26.86 in pre-market trading after the company missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares dipped 12.3% to $12.60 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Now Read This:

ANAB Logo
ANABAnaptysBio Inc
$15.0121.3%
Overview
APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$20.00-42.0%
ATOM Logo
ATOMAtomera Inc
$5.47-36.8%
DUO Logo
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$0.752031.9%
HAO Logo
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$2.0914.2%
KDLY Logo
KDLYKindly MD Inc
$1.9738.6%
LGL Logo
LGLLGL Group Inc
$5.00-25.6%
LYFT Logo
LYFTLyft Inc
$12.57-12.7%
MCY Logo
MCYMercury General Corp
$60.4020.6%
MYNA Logo
MYNAMynaric AG
$0.408254.3%
OMGA Logo
OMGAOmega Therapeutics Inc
$0.265437.3%
OS Logo
OSOneStream Inc
$25.15-16.7%
SAH Logo
SAHSonic Automotive Inc
$111.0048.5%
SMWB Logo
SMWBSimilarweb Ltd
$12.44-25.9%
SOPA Logo
SOPASociety Pass Inc
$4.26-25.6%
SPIR Logo
SPIRSpire Global Inc
$9.99-49.7%
STAA Logo
STAAStaar Surgical Co
$14.50-33.7%
TDC Logo
TDCTeradata Corp
$26.93-12.8%
UPST Logo
UPSTUpstart Holdings Inc
$84.5725.6%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.280475.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
GainersLosersPremarket Movers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved