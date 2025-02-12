Why Upstart Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
Upstart reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 4 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $218.96 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $182.18 million and is an increase over sales of $140.31 million from the same period last year.
Upstart Holdings shares jumped 25.5% to $84.52 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Mynaric AG MYNA gained 75% to $0.4630 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Tuesday.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT rose 57.3% to $0.2516 in pre-market trading after adding 13% on Tuesday.
- Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY shares jumped 42% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA gained 38.5% to $0.2678 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics recently said that its estructuring committee approved a workforce reduction of up to 17 employees for cost-reduction amid a Chapter 11 case and potential asset sale.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 37.3% to $0.7828. FangDD announced a $5,000,000 senior convertible notes offering.
- Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO shares climbed 25.1% to $2.2900 in pre-market trading. Haoxi Health Technology recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY gained 19.2% to $59.69 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB gained 18.4% to $14.65 in pre-market.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc SAH gained 6.6% to $79.68 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Spire Global, Inc. SPIR shares fell 49.6% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. In a new filing released after the market close on Tuesday, Spire Global announced that it filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleging Kplerfailed to close on the acquisition of Spire's maritime business.
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE dipped 42% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Atomera Incorporated ATOM fell 37.8% to $5.37 in today's pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA shares fell 33.7% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Similarweb Ltd. SMWB fell 26% to $12.41 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA shares tumbled 25.6% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 120% on Tuesday.
- The LGL Group, Inc. LGL declined 25.4% to $5.01 in pre-market trading.
- OneStream, Inc. OS fell 16.7% to $25.15 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- Teradata Corporation TDC fell 13.1% to $26.86 in pre-market trading after the company missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares dipped 12.3% to $12.60 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
