Why BP Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of BP p.l.c. BP rose sharply in pre-market trading.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Elliott Management has built a stake in BP and will push for transformational changes.
BP shares jumped 6% to $34.20 in the pre-market trading session.
Gainers
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. PNBK gained 70.6% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Friday.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX rose 51% to $0.5020 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Friday.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL gained 43.3% to $0.5953 in pre-market trading after jumping 124% on Friday.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 32.1% to $0.0795 in pre-market trading after dipping over 28% on Friday.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares jumped 24.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Friday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT gained 20% to $3.06 after surging around 18% on Friday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB shares climbed 19.1% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Friday.
- Satellogic Inc. SATL gained 13.6% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Friday.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX gained 9.4% to $20.44 in pre-market.
Losers
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC shares fell 54.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX dipped 54.5% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Mynaric AG MYNA fell 32.7% to $0.2550 in today's pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Friday.
- PS International Group Ltd. PSIG shares fell 25.4% to $0.4701 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
- Semtech Corporation SMTC shares tumbled 25.2% to $40.75 in pre-market trading. Semtech shares fell around 10% on Friday after Baird cut its price target on the stock from $80 to $60.
- Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS declined 20.2% to $0.91 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Friday.
- Replimune Group, Inc. REPL fell 19.6% to $11.21 in pre-market trading. Replimune announced inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE fell 9.5% to $12.11 in pre-market trading. Maze Therapeutics shares gained around 3% on Friday after the company announced that the first patient has been dosed in the company’s Phase 2 clinical trial, the HORIZON Study, of MZE829 in patients with APOL1 kidney disease.
- Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 6.6% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW shares dipped 6.4% to $9.12 in pre-market trading.
