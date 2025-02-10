Why BP Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of BP p.l.c. BP rose sharply in pre-market trading.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Elliott Management has built a stake in BP and will push for transformational changes.

BP shares jumped 6% to $34.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. PNBK gained 70.6% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Friday.

gained 13.6% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Friday. Century Aluminum Company CENX gained 9.4% to $20.44 in pre-market.

Losers

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc . FENC shares fell 54.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 54.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc . PLRX dipped 54.5% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BEACON-IPF, a Phase 2b/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

fell 6.6% to $33.00 in pre-market trading. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW shares dipped 6.4% to $9.12 in pre-market trading.

