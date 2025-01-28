This Autodesk Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for Essential Utilities, Inc. WTRG from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $41. Essential Utilities shares closed at $35.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $51 to $53. Victoria’s Secret shares closed at $37.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews upgraded the rating for Ecolab Inc. ECL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $263 to $280. Ecolab shares closed at $246.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi upgraded Autodesk, Inc ADSK from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $280 to $400. Autodesk shares closed at $299.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded the rating for Ciena Corporation CIEN from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $84 to $88. Ciena shares closed at $76.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
