Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) was reported by Baird on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting WTRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.64% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) was provided by Baird, and Essential Utilities maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Essential Utilities, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Essential Utilities was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Essential Utilities (WTRG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $53.00 to $50.00. The current price Essential Utilities (WTRG) is trading at is $46.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.