Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ecolab
The latest price target for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting ECL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.53% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Ecolab their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ecolab, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ecolab was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ecolab (ECL) rating was a with a price target of $205.00 to $180.00. The current price Ecolab (ECL) is trading at is $165.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
