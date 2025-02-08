Benzinga Bulls and Bears: Tesla, Palantir, AMD, Ford and XRP Rallies After Viral Jack Dorsey Video

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

All three major indexes declined for the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, snapping a three-week winning streak, falling 0.54%, while the S&P 500 Index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq-100 Index, tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, dropped 0.53%.

January's jobs report showed mixed signals, as nonfarm payrolls rose by 143,000—well below December's 307,000—while unemployment edged lower and wages exceeded expectations.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index unexpectedly fell in February, citing rising inflation expectations, which the report linked to concerns over higher Trump-era tariffs.

Gold, tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, surged past $2,850 per ounce to new all-time highs, extending its six-week rally as investors sought safety amid inflation fears and economic uncertainty.

The Bulls

“AMD Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Data Center Up 69%, ‘Clear Opportunities’ For Continued Growth And More,” by Adam Eckert, reports Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD surpassing estimates with $7.66 billion in Q4 revenue and $1.09 EPS, driven by a 69% jump in data center sales, while gaming revenue declined 59% year-over-year.

“XRP Erases ‘Black Sunday’ Losses With 20% Surge As Jack Dorsey Posts Intriguing Video Featuring Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor,” by Aniket Verma, reports on XRP XRP/USD rallying 20% after Donald Trump’s temporary tariff relief, while a viral video from Jack Dorsey featuring Michael Saylor morphing into the XRP logo fueled speculation on social media.

“Palantir CEO Hails Elon Musk’s DOGE Initiative, Anticipates Positive Outcome,” by Namrata Sen, highlights Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp’s enthusiasm for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), calling it a “revolution” that will benefit Palantir, despite potential disruptions for government contractors.

The Bears

“Tesla Sales Drop 60% In Germany: Are Elon Musk’s Politics Getting In The Way Of EV Growth?,” by Chris Katje, reports Tesla Inc. TSLA seeing a 59.5% year-over-year sales decline in Germany for January, attributed to the Model Y refresh and potential backlash from Elon Musk’s political stance, while broader EV sales in the country rose 53.5%.

“Comcast Faces Broadband Headwinds, Analyst Downgrades Stock And Cuts Price Forecast,” by Anusuya Lahiri, reports Scotiabank downgrading Comcast Corp. CMCSA to Sector Perform, lowering its price target to $44.50, citing broadband losses and pricing pressure from mobile-broadband bundles, though the company remains optimistic about subscriber retention and long-term ARPU growth.

“Ford’s Cost Reductions And Transition In Focus, Analysts Trim Forecasts Amid Lackluster 2025 Guidance,” by Shivani Kumaresan, covers analysts’ mixed reactions to Ford Motor Co. F beating Q4 estimates but issuing weaker-than-expected 2025 guidance, with Goldman Sachs maintaining an $11 price target, RBC Capital lowering its target to $9, and BofA Securities cutting its forecast from $19 to $15.50, citing pricing pressures, cost-cutting measures, and industry headwinds.

