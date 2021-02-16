What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Palantir, Shopify, Roku, Walmart And More

The Broader Markets

The past week saw the indices at new highs an the VIX near 20.

SPY options are pricing a 1.1% move in either direction for this shortened week. That corresponds to about $390 on the downside and nearly $400 on the upside:

Using the Options AI Expected Move Calculator we can compare the expected moves for the next 7 days in SPY, QQQ, DIA and IWM, with the largest expected move in IWM:

Expected Moves for Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We’ll highlight a few below with expected moves for next week, but a larger searchable list with expected moves and recent history can be found on the Options AI Earnings Calendar.

PLTR (NYSE:PLTR)

SHOP (NYSE:SHOP)

TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY)

BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FSLY (NYSE:FSLY)

TWLO (NYSE:TWLO)

WMT (NYSE:WMT)

ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DBX (NASDAQ:DBX)

APRN (NYSE:APRN)

DE (NYSE:DE)

Options AI puts the expected move at the heart of its chart-based platform and Learn / Options AI has a couple of free tools as well as education on expected moves and spread trading.

