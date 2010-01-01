Income from Options Weekly, Dec 26th to 29th.

Hello! Income from Options Weekly. We look at a holiday-shortened week with. SPY / SPX move of about 1% for the week with about 0.5% 0DTE each day. We also look at a setup should IWM not be able to escape or get rejected from the $200 level this week looking at a fly vs a condor and how that compares. Hope you enjoy!