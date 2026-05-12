Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Falling On Tuesday?

Nasdaq futures are down 0.64% while S&P 500 futures have shed 0.25%.

RKLB reached an all-time high of $123.94 on Monday. The surge followed a blockbuster first-quarter 2026 results.

Needham Boosts Price Target

Analyst Ryan Koontz of Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on Monday. Koontz raised the price forecast from $95 to $120. The firm cited revenue of $200 million, which landed 5% above consensus estimates.

Needham highlighted a record $2.2 billion backlog. This includes 31 newly booked launches and a HASTE contract with Anduril. Koontz noted that Rocket Lab is showing strong progress across all business fronts.

Neutron Launch On Schedule

Investors remain focused on the Neutron rocket. Needham emphasized that the first test launch remains on track for fourth quarter of 2026.

Rocket Lab Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

RKLB remains in a powerful long-term uptrend, with price still trading 35.9% above its 20-day SMA of $84.42 and 81.1% above its 200-day SMA of $63.35.

Momentum is the bigger story right now: RSI is at 73.68.

Trend structure still leans bullish, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA.

Key Resistance : $123.94

: $123.94 Key Support: $84.42

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were down 2.75% at $114.12 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: T.Schneider / Shutterstock