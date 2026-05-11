If a stock or a market is in an uptrend, it is because it is out of equilibrium. There is more demand than supply. There are more shares to be purchased than there are to be sold.

Investors and traders who wish to acquire shares must be willing to pay premiums and outbid each other. This forces the shares into an uptrend.

At resistance levels, there are as many, or even more, shares for sale as there are to be bought. This is why market rallies end or pause when they reach these levels. Buyers can buy all they need without any fear of pushing the price higher.

Sometimes stocks or markets sell off after reaching resistance.

This happens when some of the sellers who created the resistance become anxious and impatient. They worry that buyers will go to other sellers if those sellers are willing to sell at a lower price than they are.

As a result, these anxious sellers reduce the price they are willing to sell for. Other impatient sellers see this and do the same. It results in a snowball effect that can force the price lower.

Bullish Breakouts

But sometimes, at resistance levels, the buyers eventually overpower the sellers and force the price higher. This is called a ‘breakout'.

Breakouts show that the people who created the resistance have finished or canceled their orders. This means a large amount of supply has been removed from the market.

This sets the stage for a move higher. New buyers will be forced to outbid each other again, and this could create a new uptrend.

As you can see on the chart, Rocket has recently broken a series of resistance levels. The shares may continue to climb.

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