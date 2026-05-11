Rocket Lab Stock Surges After Needham Boosts Price Target

Rocket Lab stock is challenging resistance. Why did RKLB hit a new high?

Strong Q1 Results Drive Confidence

Needham's analyst Ryan Koontz upgrade comes on the heels of quarterly results that exceeded expectations. The firm noted that revenue reached $200 million, which was 5% above consensus and up 64% year-over-year. Both Space Systems and Launch posted accelerating growth, and the company ended the quarter with a record $2.2 billion backlog. That backlog included 31 newly booked launches, Neutron missions and a new HASTE contract with Anduril.

Needham also emphasized that Neutron's first test launch remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026, a milestone investors have been watching closely.

Additional Catalysts Support The Bull Case

The firm highlighted several developments that strengthen Rocket Lab's outlook, including the Golden Dome demo contract, the acquisition of Motiv and the launch of the Gauss electric propulsion product. With these wins now reflected in the backlog, Needham raised its fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenue and EBITDA estimates and said Rocket Lab is showing strong progress across all business fronts.

The combination of a higher price target, better‑than‑expected results and increased confidence in Neutron's development timeline is helping lift the stock as investors respond to Needham's more optimistic stance.

Rocket Lab Technical Analysis

Rocket Lab's longer-term trend remains firmly bullish: the stock is trading 44.2% above its 20-day SMA ($82.08) and 87.8% above its 200-day SMA ($63.01), a sign buyers have stayed in control across multiple timeframes. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA, a classic "stacked" moving averages that typically show an established uptrend.

From a momentum lens, MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests upside pressure is outweighing downside pressure even if the stock is choppy day to day.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high of $105.62, which can turn into a psychological support zone if price retests it. Recent turning points reinforce the trend: a swing low formed in March, a swing high printed in April, and RSI pushed into overbought territory in May, consistent with a market that's been willing to pay up for momentum.

Key Resistance : $118.00 — a fresh breakout/round-number area where traders often look for follow-through or a pause

: $118.00 — a fresh breakout/round-number area where traders often look for follow-through or a pause Key Support: $105.62 — prior 52-week high that can act as a "breakout retest" level

RKLB Shares Are Soaring

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 13.22% at $119.41 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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