Inflation Jumps To 3.8% In April, Kills Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Price pressures intensified further in April as the energy shock from the Strait of Hormuz blockade reverberated across the Consumer Price Index basket.

The headline inflation rate climbed from 3.3% year-over-year in March to 3.8% in April, topping economist expectations of 3.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The outcome marks the hottest reading since May 2023 and effectively shuts the door on any near-term Fed rate cut hopes.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.6%, matching the 0.6% consensus after March’s 0.9% print.

Stripping out food and energy, core inflation ticked higher to 2.8% from 2.6%, topping the 2.7% forecast. Underlying month-over-month pressures rose 0.4%, accelerating from the prior 0.2% against a 0.3% consensus.

This is a developing story…

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