Cryptocurrency, focus Bitcoin on tablet screen that showing green price or stock market performance graph, light reflect with vintage filter. Decentralized, exchange digital money through blockchain.
November 13, 2025 3:50 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Drop Drags Down Crypto Miners MARA, Riot And CleanSpark

Follow

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) are trading lower Tuesday amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What To Know: As bitcoin declines, mining stocks are decreasing as well, with crypto-related stocks trailing the general decline in the value of digital assets. Lower bitcoin prices decrease mining profitability and the value of the companies’ bitcoin holdings.

Recent third-quarter results from MARA Holdings were mixed.

The business showed notable operational growth in spite of the earnings miss. At the time, its Bitcoin holdings were worth over $5 billion, with a 98% year-over-year increase to 52,850 BTC.

Riot Platforms reported third-quarter revenue of $180.2 million — up from $84.8 million in the same period of 2024 —mainly driven by a $93.3 million increase in Bitcoin Mining revenue. Riot produced 1,406 bitcoin during the quarter, versus 1,104 in the prior-year period.

CleanSpark produced 612 bitcoin in October 2025, averaging 19.75 bitcoin per day. With an average operating hashrate of 46.6 EH/s, the company’s operational hashrate reached 150 EH/s. After selling 358 bitcoins for a total of $64.9 million at an average price of $110,057 each, CleanSpark held 13,033 bitcoins as of Oct. 31.

A the time of publication, MARA shares were down 9.40% at $13.05, Riot shares were down 9.54% at $13.98 and CleanSpark were down 8.96% at $12.13.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Vinnstock on Shutterstock.com

CLSK Logo
CLSKCleanspark Inc
$12.06-9.53%
Overview
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$12.76-11.5%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$13.78-10.9%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$98259.99-3.32%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved