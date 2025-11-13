Bitcoin Drop Drags Down Crypto Miners MARA, Riot And CleanSpark

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) , Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) are trading lower Tuesday amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

What To Know: As bitcoin declines, mining stocks are decreasing as well, with crypto-related stocks trailing the general decline in the value of digital assets. Lower bitcoin prices decrease mining profitability and the value of the companies’ bitcoin holdings.

Recent third-quarter results from MARA Holdings were mixed.

The business showed notable operational growth in spite of the earnings miss. At the time, its Bitcoin holdings were worth over $5 billion, with a 98% year-over-year increase to 52,850 BTC.

Riot Platforms reported third-quarter revenue of $180.2 million — up from $84.8 million in the same period of 2024 —mainly driven by a $93.3 million increase in Bitcoin Mining revenue. Riot produced 1,406 bitcoin during the quarter, versus 1,104 in the prior-year period.

CleanSpark produced 612 bitcoin in October 2025, averaging 19.75 bitcoin per day. With an average operating hashrate of 46.6 EH/s, the company’s operational hashrate reached 150 EH/s. After selling 358 bitcoins for a total of $64.9 million at an average price of $110,057 each, CleanSpark held 13,033 bitcoins as of Oct. 31.