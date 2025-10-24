key stock movers
October 24, 2025 5:25 AM 3 min read

Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Intel reported third-quarter revenue of $13.65 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. The chipmaker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating estimates of one cent per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intel shares jumped 8.4% to $41.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) gained 106.7% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with BitGo to support its C10 treasury strategy focused on top cryptocurrencies.
  • Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) surged 74.4% to $0.7036 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault’s blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics’ infrastructure.
  • Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) surged 54.6% to $43.85 in pre-market trading after the company said Ozekibart met its primary endpoint in chondrosarcoma, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) rose 37.2% to $0.3570 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Thursday. The stock movement followed the company’s announcement of a $40 million commodity intermediation credit facility with a single wholesale partner.
  • MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) surged 27.7% to $36.24 in pre-market trading after Nicolet Bankshares announced plans to acquire the company for aggregate consideration of $864 million.
  • Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) gained 27.3% to $0.3807 in pre-market trading.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) gained 25.8% to $0.6407 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday.
  • Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) rose 12.8% to $101.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rose 2.8% to $12.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.

Losers

  • Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI) tumbled 65.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) declined 30.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Scienture shares jumped 355% on Thursday after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 27.1% to $0.9840 in pre-market trading after surging 102% on Thursday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares dipped 22% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday.
  • Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:SEV) fell 19.7% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 58% on Thursday.
  • AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) dipped 18.2% to $0.0763 in pre-market trading. AiRWA shares fell more than 50% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) fell 17.6% to $0.1392 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics Holdings received Nasdaq delisting letter.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) dipped 11.1% to $91.20 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.
  • INNEOVA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:INEO) fell 8.7% to $0.9311 in pre-market trading. INNEOVA Holdings shares jumped 30% on Thursday after the company was awarded a multi-million dollar contract from PSA Singapore..
  • Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell 5.8% to $83.69 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADTX Logo
ADTXAditxt Inc
$0.374925.4%
Overview
AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$3.02-19.9%
ASNS Logo
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.637525.3%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$91.30-11.0%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$2.344.00%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$12.662.59%
INBX Logo
INBXInhibrx Biosciences Inc
$45.0859.0%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$0.9670-5.20%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$41.338.31%
MOFG Logo
MOFGMidWestOne Financial Group Inc
$36.2327.7%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.9900-26.7%
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$83.45-6.14%
NXT Logo
NXTNextracker Inc
$102.0012.9%
PMI Logo
PMIPicard Medical Inc
$5.26-60.1%
QLGN Logo
QLGNQualigen Therapeutics Inc
$7.12101.7%
SCNX Logo
SCNXScienture Holdings Inc
$1.88-27.7%
SEV Logo
SEVAptera Motors Corp
$8.72-19.6%
VIVK Logo
VIVKVivakor Inc
$0.346233.0%
WGRX Logo
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.730581.3%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.1395-17.7%
YYAI Logo
YYAIAirwa Inc
$0.0764-18.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved