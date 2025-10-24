Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Intel reported third-quarter revenue of $13.65 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. The chipmaker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating estimates of one cent per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intel shares jumped 8.4% to $41.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:QLGN) gained 106.7% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with BitGo to support its C10 treasury strategy focused on top cryptocurrencies.

. (NASDAQ:QLGN) gained 106.7% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic partnership with BitGo to support its C10 treasury strategy focused on top cryptocurrencies. Wellgistics Health, Inc . (NASDAQ:WGRX) surged 74.4% to $0.7036 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault’s blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics’ infrastructure.

. (NASDAQ:WGRX) surged 74.4% to $0.7036 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault’s blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics’ infrastructure. Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ:INBX) surged 54.6% to $43.85 in pre-market trading after the company said Ozekibart met its primary endpoint in chondrosarcoma, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo.

. (NASDAQ:INBX) surged 54.6% to $43.85 in pre-market trading after the company said Ozekibart met its primary endpoint in chondrosarcoma, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo. Vivakor, Inc . (NASDAQ:VIVK) rose 37.2% to $0.3570 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Thursday. The stock movement followed the company’s announcement of a $40 million commodity intermediation credit facility with a single wholesale partner.

. (NASDAQ:VIVK) rose 37.2% to $0.3570 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Thursday. The stock movement followed the company’s announcement of a $40 million commodity intermediation credit facility with a single wholesale partner. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) surged 27.7% to $36.24 in pre-market trading after Nicolet Bankshares announced plans to acquire the company for aggregate consideration of $864 million.

(NASDAQ:MOFG) surged 27.7% to $36.24 in pre-market trading after Nicolet Bankshares announced plans to acquire the company for aggregate consideration of $864 million. Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) gained 27.3% to $0.3807 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) gained 27.3% to $0.3807 in pre-market trading. Actelis Networks, Inc . (NASDAQ:ASNS) gained 25.8% to $0.6407 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday.

. (NASDAQ:ASNS) gained 25.8% to $0.6407 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Thursday. Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) rose 12.8% to $101.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.

(NASDAQ:NXT) rose 12.8% to $101.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rose 2.8% to $12.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.

Losers

Picard Medical, Inc . (NYSE:PMI) tumbled 65.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading.

. (NYSE:PMI) tumbled 65.3% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Scienture Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:SCNX) declined 30.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Scienture shares jumped 355% on Thursday after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli.

. (NASDAQ:SCNX) declined 30.3% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Scienture shares jumped 355% on Thursday after the company announced the start of commercial sales and fulfillment of first orders for Arbli. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 27.1% to $0.9840 in pre-market trading after surging 102% on Thursday.

. (NASDAQ:MSAI) fell 27.1% to $0.9840 in pre-market trading after surging 102% on Thursday. American Rebel Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:AREB) shares dipped 22% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday.

. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares dipped 22% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 75% on Thursday. Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:SEV) fell 19.7% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 58% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SEV) fell 19.7% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 58% on Thursday. AiRWA Inc . (NASDAQ:YYAI) dipped 18.2% to $0.0763 in pre-market trading. AiRWA shares fell more than 50% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

. (NASDAQ:YYAI) dipped 18.2% to $0.0763 in pre-market trading. AiRWA shares fell more than 50% on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) fell 17.6% to $0.1392 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics Holdings received Nasdaq delisting letter.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) fell 17.6% to $0.1392 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics Holdings received Nasdaq delisting letter. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) dipped 11.1% to $91.20 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate.

(NYSE:DECK) dipped 11.1% to $91.20 in pre-market trading. Deckers Outdoor posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate. INNEOVA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:INEO) fell 8.7% to $0.9311 in pre-market trading. INNEOVA Holdings shares jumped 30% on Thursday after the company was awarded a multi-million dollar contract from PSA Singapore..

(NASDAQ:INEO) fell 8.7% to $0.9311 in pre-market trading. INNEOVA Holdings shares jumped 30% on Thursday after the company was awarded a multi-million dollar contract from PSA Singapore.. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) fell 5.8% to $83.69 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

