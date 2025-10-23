Top 2 Utilities Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of Oct. 23, 2025, two stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

On Sept. 25, Black Hills announced the pricing of $450 million debt offering. The company's stock gained around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $65.59.

RSI Value: 72.9

72.9 BKH Price Action: Shares of Black Hills rose 1.1% to close at $65.25 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 42.64 Momentum score with Value at 72.13.

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

On Oct. 21, Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained Spire with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $83 to $93. Spire will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, Nov. 14 to discuss fiscal fourth quarter and year-end financial results. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $87.64.

RSI Value: 75.2

75.2 SR Price Action: Shares of Spire gained 0.3% to close at $87.13 on Wednesday.

