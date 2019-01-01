Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Intel beat estimated earnings by 8.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was down $1.32 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 7.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.90 1.11 1.06 1.15 EPS Actual 1.09 1.71 1.28 1.39 Revenue Estimate 18.32B 18.24B 17.84B 17.86B Revenue Actual 20.53B 19.19B 19.63B 19.67B

