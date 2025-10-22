Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) are surging Wednesday, lifted by a wave of renewed retail investor interest in meme stocks.

What To Know: The rally gained momentum Wednesday as traders focused on constituents of the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME), where both Krispy Kreme and Beyond Meat are holdings.

Beyond Meat has seen its stock soar over 600% this week following its inclusion in the ETF and an expanded partnership with Walmart, creating a halo effect for other companies in the fund.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Krispy Kreme is executing an international expansion. The company successfully opened its first location in Spain on October 2, with plans for more than 50 shops across the country in the next four years.

Further growth is slated for Brazil and Uzbekistan before the end of 2025. This positive operational news, combined with the speculative trading momentum, has created a perfect storm for the doughnut maker’s stock.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the company’s volatile 2025, Benzinga Edge rankings give DNUT a low Growth score of 17.50.

DNUT Price Action: Krispy Kreme shares were up 8.9% at $4.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

