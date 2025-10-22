Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) are continuing their meteoric rise Wednesday morning, building on a multi-day rally. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The surge is fueled by a powerful combination of renewed interest from retail investors and positive operational news. A primary catalyst for the stock’s ascent was its recent inclusion in the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME).

This addition sparked a wave of speculative buying and ignited a significant short squeeze, as investors who had bet against the heavily shorted stock were forced to buy shares to cover their positions, further amplifying the upward momentum.

Bolstering the rally, Beyond Meat announced an expanded distribution partnership with Walmart Inc. The plant-based food producer will increase the availability of its products to over 2,000 U.S. stores, including new value-packs.

This dual news of meme stock status and a strengthened retail footprint has created a perfect storm, sending shares soaring over 600% this week.

BYND Price Action: Beyond shares were up 72.65% at $6.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

