What's Going On With Six Flags (FUN) Stock Wednesday?

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:FUN) shares are trading marginally higher Wednesday morning, holding onto significant gains from the previous session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Six Flags stock surged on Tuesday following a report from The Wall Street Journal that NFL star Travis Kelce is joining an activist investor campaign led by Jana Partners.

The investor group has reportedly taken a 9% stake in the theme-park operator. The group is advocating for strategic changes to address the company’s lagging share price, including a renewed focus on marketing and the customer experience. The report also indicates that the group is pushing Six Flags to explore a potential sale of the company.

Kelce’s high-profile involvement adds considerable public attention and has sparked investor optimism. The stock’s 20% move higher Tuesday could reflect a belief that the new activist push could unlock significant shareholder value and signal that meaningful, and potentially profitable, changes are on the horizon for the entertainment company.

FUN Price Action: Six Flags Entertainment shares were up 0.23% at $25.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

