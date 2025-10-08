Dell Technologies Inc. logo seen on billboard.
October 8, 2025 10:39 AM 2 min read

Dell, Select Medical, Century Aluminum And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares rose sharply during Wednesday's session.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Dell with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $180, while Bernstein analyst Mark Newman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $175 to $180.

Dell on Tuesday raised its annual revenue growth and annual adjusted EPS growth guidance. Additionally, Dell plans to increase its quarterly dividend by at least 10% annually through fiscal 2030.

Dell shares jumped 7.7% to $162.57 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares jumped 24.4% to $26.08.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gained 22.7% to $5.36.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 19.2% to $28.85.
  • Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) gained 18% to $11.82. Critical Metals signed a 10-year offtake deal with REalloys for 15% of rare earth output from Tanbreez Project.
  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) surged 13.3% to $3.1600.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) rose 13.2% to $16.78.
  • Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) gained 13.5% to $69.03.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) gained 12.8% to $14.71. RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained Select Medical with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $16 to $20.
  • GSR III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRT) rose 11.6% to $13.42.
  • Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) surged 11% to $4.1500.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose 10.7% to $5.80.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gained 10% to $22.44.
  • Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) jumped 10% to $22.80 following reports suggesting the company is considering a sale.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) gained 9.3% to $30.70. Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on Century Aluminum with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $37.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) surged 8.4% to $19.61.

