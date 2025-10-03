Trending Quantum Stocks—Rigetti And D-Wave Are Popping

Quantum stocks were popping on Friday after trending across social media for most of the week. Here's a look at what's going on in the quantum computing sector.

RGTI stock is climbing. See the real-time chart here.

Q/C Technologies – QCLS

There's a new name in the quantum computing space: Q/C Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCLS), formerly TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA).

The company announced a strategic pivot into quantum computing, securing exclusive global rights to LightSolver's light-speed laser processing unit (LPU) for applications in the cryptocurrency vertical.

"Our new name and identity better reflect the Company's future," said Joshua Silverman, chairman of Q/C Technologies.

"With exclusive rights to LightSolver's innovative computing platform for the crypto vertical, we are advancing a first-mover strategy in a trillion-dollar industry under immense pressure to evolve profitably and at scale," he added.

Read Also: Tesla, Rivals Brace For EV Market ‘Collapse’—Thanks To Trump

Rigetti – RGTI

Last week, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) announced that it had secured purchase orders worth $5.7 million for two 9-qubit Novera quantum computing systems.

B. Riley analysts maintained a Buy rating on Rigetti shares and raised the price target from $19 to $35.

Rigetti stock was up more than 17% on the week and 140% on the month.

IonQ – IONQ

IonQ was trending across the board, likely moving in sympathy with other quantum names.

IonQ stock has increased by 68% over the past month.

Read Next: Datavault And New Era Energy: AI Penny Stock Powerhouses

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS

CNBC host Jim Cramer recently advised D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) to adjust its cost basis and "let the rest run."

Last week, B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on D-Wave and raised the price target from $22 to $33.

The research note highlighted a 50% price target increase, expressing confidence in D-Wave’s prospects and its leadership in the quantum-computing sector.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) debuted its Quantum Secure Solution, a commercial, high-dimensional, time-energy-based quantum secure network, at the European Conference on Optical Communication this week.

“We believe quantum-secure communication should be practical, scalable, and future-proof,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of QCi.

“Our solution is not theoretical. It’s built for deployment in real-world infrastructure today,” Huang added.

Last week, QCi closed an oversubscribed private placement that raised $500 million by selling 26.87 million shares of common stock.

QUBT stock was up 24% on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock