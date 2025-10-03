Atom have a glowing core and orbits in a laboratory device 3D illustration of the concept of quantum computer
October 3, 2025 11:13 AM 2 min read

Trending Quantum Stocks—Rigetti And D-Wave Are Popping

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Quantum stocks were popping on Friday after trending across social media for most of the week. Here's a look at what's going on in the quantum computing sector. 

Q/C Technologies – QCLS

There's a new name in the quantum computing space: Q/C Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCLS), formerly TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA).  

The company announced a strategic pivot into quantum computing, securing exclusive global rights to LightSolver's light-speed laser processing unit (LPU) for applications in the cryptocurrency vertical.

"Our new name and identity better reflect the Company's future," said Joshua Silverman, chairman of Q/C Technologies. 

"With exclusive rights to LightSolver's innovative computing platform for the crypto vertical, we are advancing a first-mover strategy in a trillion-dollar industry under immense pressure to evolve profitably and at scale," he added. 

Read Also: Tesla, Rivals Brace For EV Market ‘Collapse’—Thanks To Trump

Rigetti – RGTI 

Last week, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) announced that it had secured purchase orders worth $5.7 million for two 9-qubit Novera quantum computing systems. 

B. Riley analysts maintained a Buy rating on Rigetti shares and raised the price target from $19 to $35. 

Rigetti stock was up more than 17% on the week and 140% on the month. 

IonQ – IONQ 

IonQ was trending across the board, likely moving in sympathy with other quantum names. 

IonQ stock has increased by 68% over the past month. 

Read Next: Datavault And New Era Energy: AI Penny Stock Powerhouses 

D-Wave Quantum – QBTS 

CNBC host Jim Cramer recently advised D-Wave Quantum, Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) to adjust its cost basis and "let the rest run." 

Last week, B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on D-Wave and raised the price target from $22 to $33. 

The research note highlighted a 50% price target increase, expressing confidence in D-Wave’s prospects and its leadership in the quantum-computing sector.

Quantum Computing – QUBT

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBTdebuted its Quantum Secure Solution, a commercial, high-dimensional, time-energy-based quantum secure network, at the European Conference on Optical Communication this week. 

“We believe quantum-secure communication should be practical, scalable, and future-proof,” said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of QCi. 

“Our solution is not theoretical. It’s built for deployment in real-world infrastructure today,” Huang added. 

Last week, QCi closed an oversubscribed private placement that raised $500 million by selling 26.87 million shares of common stock. 

QUBT stock was up 24% on Friday. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$38.649.15%
Overview
IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$70.791.70%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$32.6911.9%
QCLS Logo
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$5.8214.2%
QUBT Logo
QUBTQuantum Computing Inc
$25.0525.4%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares
$4.48-13.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved