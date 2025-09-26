Datavault And New Era Energy: AI Penny Stock Powerhouses

Datavault AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) and New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) were tearing up the charts on Friday.

Here's a look at what is driving the momentum for these two penny stock powerhouses.

DVLT stock is rallying. See the real-time price action here.

Datavault AI – DVLT

Datavault stock was moving on a $150 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment from biotech firm Scilex Holding Co. (NASDAQ: SCLX) announced just before Thursday's closing bell.

Read Next: Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ Set To Disrupt Everything—Expert Goes All In

The stock is up more than 200% in September as Datavault's focus on AI-driven data management, cryptocurrency and Web3 monetization position it squarely in the middle of very hot sectors.

Datavault AI is a data technology and licensing company focused on the monetization of blockchain data and AI web 3.0 assets via tokenization, data ownership and digital twins.

Partnerships with industry giants like IBM and Brookhaven National Laboratory highlight why Maxim Group analysts rate Datavault as a Buy with a price target of $3.00—a potential 140% upside from current levels.

New Era Energy & Digital – NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital stock was climbing on continued momentum from the completion of phase one engineering for its flagship data center and power development project.

The venture, blending energy and compute, is focused on next-generation digital campuses and power assets.

The company describes itself as an "energy supplier delivering next-gen digital infrastructure and power assets."

New Era Energy shares were up more than 50% on Friday and up nearly 300% over the past five days, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The Takeaway

For penny stock investors seeking major upside in transformative and trending sectors like AI and data services, Datavault and New Era Energy are proving that innovative small caps can punch well above their weight.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock