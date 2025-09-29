ONEOK
September 29, 2025 8:55 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Recommends ONEOK, 'Can't Believe' Stock Price Is This Low

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) and “can't believe it's this low."

On the earnings front, ONEOK, on Aug. 4, reported second-quarter earnings of $1.34 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 per share. Sales came in at $7.887 billion, topping market estimates of $7.131 billion.

Cramer also says American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is a buy.

On September 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained an Overweight rating for American Electric Power and lowered the price target from $117 to $115.

When asked about D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), he said, “I want you to take out your cost basis so you can let the rest run.”

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis, on September 22, maintained D-Wave Quantum with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $33.

Price Action:

  • D-Wave Quantum shares gained 1.6% to settle at $26.76 on Friday.
  • American Electric Power shares rose 1.2% to close at $109.14.
  • ONEOK shares gained 0.6% to settle at $73.89 on Friday.

