On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) and “can't believe it's this low."

On the earnings front, ONEOK, on Aug. 4, reported second-quarter earnings of $1.34 per share. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 per share. Sales came in at $7.887 billion, topping market estimates of $7.131 billion.

Cramer also says American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) is a buy.

On September 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained an Overweight rating for American Electric Power and lowered the price target from $117 to $115.

When asked about D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), he said, “I want you to take out your cost basis so you can let the rest run.”

B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis, on September 22, maintained D-Wave Quantum with a Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $33.

Price Action:

D-Wave Quantum shares gained 1.6% to settle at $26.76 on Friday.

American Electric Power shares rose 1.2% to close at $109.14.

ONEOK shares gained 0.6% to settle at $73.89 on Friday.

