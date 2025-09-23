Hertz Stock Is Moving Higher After Hours: Here's Why

Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ shares are moving higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced it received notification of a settlement distribution.

What Happened: Hertz said it will receive a pro rata settlement distribution of approximately $154.05 million in connection with the company’s participation in a class action settlement, Automotive Parts Antitrust Litigation.

Hertz expects the settlement distribution to be paid on or around Sept. 30. The company had approximately $503 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

HTZ Price Action: Hertz shares were up 2.01% in after-hours, trading at $7.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

