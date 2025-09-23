Micron Stock Seesaws On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance As Company Focuses On AI Opportunity

Micron Technology Inc MU reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the report.

Q4 Highlights: Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.32 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.86 per share.

Total revenue was up approximately 46% on a year-over-year basis. Operating cash flow came in at $5.73 billion versus $4.61 billion in the prior quarter and $3.41 billion in the comparable quarter last year. The company generated $803 million of adjusted free cash flow in the fourth quarter.

“In fiscal 2025, we achieved all-time highs across our data center business and are entering fiscal 2026 with strong momentum and our most competitive portfolio to date. As the only U.S.-based memory manufacturer, Micron is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the AI opportunity ahead,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

Micron ended the period with $11.94 billion in cash, marketable investments and restricted cash. The company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on Oct. 21 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 3.

What’s Next: Micron sees first-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $11.93 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $3.04 per share.

Micron executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

MU Price Action: Micron shares were flat in after-hours, trading at $166.39 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.