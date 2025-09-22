PROS Holdings, MBX Biosciences, Metsera, Anywhere Real Estate And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. PRO rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo.

PROS Holdings shares jumped 40% to $22.97 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

MBX Biosciences, Inc . MBX shares jumped 144% to $24.40 after the company announced once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial.

. shares jumped 144% to $24.40 after the company announced once-weekly Canvuparatide achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 trial. Metsera, Inc. MTSR gained 62.8% to $54.25 on reports that Pfizer is near a deal to acquire the company and its next-generation obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

gained 62.8% to $54.25 on reports that Pfizer is near a deal to acquire the company and its next-generation obesity and cardiometabolic disease. Anywhere Real Estate Inc . HOUS surged 57% to $11.13. Compass announced combination with Anywhere Real Estate in an all-stock transaction.

. surged 57% to $11.13. Compass announced combination with Anywhere Real Estate in an all-stock transaction. Kodiak Sciences Inc . KOD rose 34.3% to $12.80.

. rose 34.3% to $12.80. The ODP Corporatio n ODP gained 33.6% to $27.82 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Atlas Holdings. Upon completion, ODP will become a privately held company.

n gained 33.6% to $27.82 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Atlas Holdings. Upon completion, ODP will become a privately held company. Diginex Limited DGNX rose 21.6% to $16.55.

rose 21.6% to $16.55. QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 21% to $100.00.

gained 21% to $100.00. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. BBAR gained 17.7% to $9.64. Shares of Argentine stocks traded higher after US Treasury Secretary Bessent said the Treasury ‘stands ready’ to support Argentina. Bessent cited options including swap lines, direct currency purchases and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt.

gained 17.7% to $9.64. Shares of Argentine stocks traded higher after US Treasury Secretary Bessent said the Treasury ‘stands ready’ to support Argentina. Bessent cited options including swap lines, direct currency purchases and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt. Grupo Supervielle S.A . SUPV rose 16% to $5.83. Shares of Argentine stocks traded higher after US Treasury Secretary Bessent said the Treasury ‘stands ready’ to support Argentina. Bessent cited options including swap lines, direct currency purchases and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt.

. rose 16% to $5.83. Shares of Argentine stocks traded higher after US Treasury Secretary Bessent said the Treasury ‘stands ready’ to support Argentina. Bessent cited options including swap lines, direct currency purchases and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt. P lug Power Inc. PLUG gained 13.3% to $2.4711.

gained 13.3% to $2.4711. Lumen Technologies, Inc . LUMN rose 12.5% to $6.43 as the company announced significant progress in its multi-year effort to build the backbone for the AI economy.

. rose 12.5% to $6.43 as the company announced significant progress in its multi-year effort to build the backbone for the AI economy. IREN Limited IREN gained 10.7% to $42.88 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23k GPUs following the procurement of an additional 12.4k GPUs.

gained 10.7% to $42.88 after the company announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23k GPUs following the procurement of an additional 12.4k GPUs. T eradyne, Inc . TER jumped 8.5% to $130.07.

. jumped 8.5% to $130.07. Premier, Inc. PINC gained 8.1% to $27.84 after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Patient Square Capital.

gained 8.1% to $27.84 after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Patient Square Capital. Snap Inc. SNAP rose 6.4% to $8.69.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock