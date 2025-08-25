Rocket Lab Stock Is Rising: What's Fueling The Move?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares are trading higher on Monday. The company announced expanded U.S. investments and successfully completed its 70th Electron Mission over the weekend.

What Happened: Late Friday, Rocket Lab said it planned to boost its investments in the U.S. to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity and bolster the supply chain for space-grade solar cells and electro-optical sensors for national security space missions.

Rocket Lab announced that the Trump administration will support the expanded investments with an award of $23.9 million under the CHIPS and Science Act.

“This administration is taking historic actions to encourage companies like Rocket Lab to invest in American ingenuity and innovation. Rocket Lab’s investment will help cement our dominance in space while expanding opportunities for workers across the country,” said Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

The expanded U.S. investments from Rocket Lab build on the company’s recently completed acquisition of electro-optical and infrared payload development and manufacturing company Geost, which is expected to strengthen the company's positioning as a prime contractor for next-generation defense initiatives.

Rocket Lab also announced on Saturday that it successfully launched its 70th Electron mission, representing its 12th successful launch of 2025. The “Live, Laugh, Launch'” mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand over the weekend, less than three weeks after Electron’s previous launch.

“Reaching our 70th launch is a powerful moment for Rocket Lab, and what’s even more remarkable is the pace at which we are achieving these milestones,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab said at the beginning of August that the company has made steady progress on its Neutron rocket with Launch Complex 3 "largely complete.” Launch Complex 3's official opening is set to take place on Thursday.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 10.82% at $49.18 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.