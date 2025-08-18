The space sector was active last week with earnings reports, offerings and launches.

Here’s a look at recent highlights and earnings reports in the space stock sector.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Last Tuesday, Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB completed the acquisition of electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payload development and manufacturing company Geost for $275 million in cash and stock.

The acquisition boosts the company's positioning as a prime contractor for next-generation defense initiatives like the proposed Golden Dome architecture.

"Being able to quickly build and deploy entire satellite systems is the cornerstone of future U.S. defense strategy, and with this acquisition, we're accelerating the delivery of mission critical payloads that support U.S. national security projects," said Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab.

RKLB was up more than 4% on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares plummeted last week after the company announced the pricing of its upsized private offering of $300 million of 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2030.

The company also granted the initial purchasers a 13-day window to buy up to an additional $45 million of the notes.

Intuitive Machines said it anticipates net proceeds of approximately $291.8 million, or $333.5 million if the purchasers exercise the option to purchase additional notes in full. The company had approximately $344.9 million of total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

LUNR stock was down more than 8% over the past five days and down 25% over the past 30 days at the time time of publication.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

Last Monday, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS missed Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines with losses of 41 cents per share and second-quarter revenue of $1.16 million.

However, the company reiterated expectations for a sizable ramp in the second half of the year.

The stock’s immediate reaction around the release was muted after heavy selling in late July, leading up to the print. Though shares were trading higher on Monday, ASTS stock remained down more than 13% over the past month.

Project Kuiper – AMZN

Project Kuiper, the Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN satellite internet initiative, conducted a launch last Monday using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch successfully deployed 24 additional Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit, bringing the current constellation to 102 satellites in under four months.

